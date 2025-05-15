AWARDS 2024 | Best Harbour Launch – Giles S – Global Marine Design & BtB Marine

Mair explained that, as with many small vessels, allocating space for crew, passengers, fuel, deck cargo and stores while maintaining suitable trim and stability compliance proved challenging with Giles S, particularly when the boat’s wide bulwarks are foam-filled for level flotation.

“Through multiple discussions with the port and the builder, we arrived at a sensible arrangement that will serve the port for years to come.

"This being GMD’s first design project with Port of Brisbane and the builder, we’ve taken the time to learn how these organisations operate as well as requirement and detail preferences that can be applied to future projects."

As regards lesson taught by the boat's construction, Hough remarked that BtB Marine, "learned a lot about putting the hulls together," and that the company has been fortunate to have been able to apply those lessons in other similar vessels it has since been selected to construct.