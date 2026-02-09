Australia's Bhagwan Marine acquires vessel operator Riverside Marine Holdings

Australian marine solutions company Bhagwan Marine has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Riverside Marine Holdings.

The acquisition will be on a debt-free, cash-free basis with a normal level of working capital, for an enterprise value of up to AU$130 million (US$91 million).

Founded in Brisbane in 1926 by the Campbell family, Riverside specialises in the management and operation of approximately 30 diverse vessels, including nine owned vessels, across five established brands. The Riverside group has long-standing clients within the industrial resources, scientific research, transport and logistics sectors.