Marine operations company Trasmar - Service, based in Marghera (Venice), recently took delivery of Anna Niero, a 16.7-metre aluminium crew boat for its offshore activities.

Built by Cantiere Navale Vittoria the boat features a V-shaped hull that allows it to perform its role even under extreme sea and weather conditions.

The vessel, with a beam of 5.4 metres, was designed for personnel and goods transportation, with a maximum load of three tonnes, and features a continuous deck that extends from stern to bow.

Also capable of performing search and rescue tasks, Anna Niero has an interior layout that allows for seating for twelve people in addition to those of the commander and the navigator.

Speed is in the range of 19 to 24 knots (cruising and maximum), thanks to a pair of FPT C13ENTM83 main engines rated at 450kW at 2,400rpm.

Transmare, which was founded by Massimo Scarparo in 1981, is currently involved in several marine operations in the North Adriatic area including the transport of goods, towing services, diving, SAR and assistance to ships.