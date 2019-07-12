FEATURE | Iranian attack boats harass British tanker – a catalyst for international action?
- Written by Trevor Hollingsbee
- Published in Maritime Security World
On July 11, up to five small fast attack craft, of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), reportedly approached the Isle of Man-registered oil tanker British Heritage, off Abu Musa Island near the Straits of Hormuz.
The occupants of the IRGCN craft called on the tanker, which was being shadowed by the Bahrain-based British Royal Navy (RN) Type 23 frigate Montrose, to stop. Montrose therefore inserted itself between the British Heritage and the Iranian craft, reportedly aiming one of its 30mm cannon at the IRGCN boats. According to some reports, the frigate also deployed its Wildcat helicopter to buzz the Iranian craft.
Following this intervention by Montrose, the IRGCN vessels left the scene.
The Iranian harassment, which Tehran denies took place, was, apparently, a calibrated response to the earlier seizure by British Forces, off Gibraltar, of the tanker Grace 1. The ship was reportedly destined for Syria, with a cargo of Iranian light crude oil, in contravention of EU sanctions.
The level of response from Montrose was relatively low, considering the ship has an armament fit which includes a 114mm gun, and Harpoon anti-shipping missiles.
On the previous day, the British warship had reportedly deterred some IRGCN vessels from approaching another Isle of Man-registered tanker, the Pacific Voyager.
Cool heads seem to have prevailed so far, but tension in the region is very high,
The RN has warned all shipping in the area to be very alert, and some analysts are speculating that it is increasingly likely that an international naval force will be deployed to the region,
Also, it is worthy of note that rising maritime power India has already sent a task group, consisting of the destroyer Chennai, and the OPV Sunayna into the Gulf of Oman, in order to protect Indian shipping.
Related items
- HSL delivers fourth of six tugs in series to Indian Navy
-
BOOK REVIEW | A Carrier at Risk – Argentine Aircraft Carrier and Anti-Submarine Operations Against the Royal Navy’s Attack Submarines During the Falklands/Malvinas War, 1982
in Book Reviews
- Indian Navy's newest submarine rescue vehicle completes acceptance trials
- Atlantic Offshore bags three vessel extensions
- Seajacks conditonally awarded turbine installation contract offshore Taiwan
Latest from Trevor Hollingsbee
- FEATURE | Gibraltar tanker seizure causes political furore
- COLUMN | United naval front forms up in the South China Sea [Naval Gazing]
- FEATURE | Hong Kong’s evolving PLA Navy flotilla
- New landing craft, and export success for MST at Seawork 2019
- London riverine anti-terrorism capability to be upgraded