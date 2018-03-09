Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) has received an order from Armscor for three inshore patrol vessels (IPV) for the South African Navy.

The South African Department of Defence’s acquisition agency ordered the 62-metre by 11-metre vessel as part of the navy’s Project Biro.

The project aims to develop South Africa’s maritime security, ensuring that the country has the capability to respond effectively, rapidly and cost-efficiently to maritime threats such as illegal trafficking and fishing.