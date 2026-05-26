VESSEL CONVERSION | USCGC Storis – Rebuilt anchor handler placed into service as coast guard icebreaker

The US Coast Guard recently began operating an icebreaker that has been converted from an Arctic-capable anchor handling and oil exploration vessel previously used in the offshore energy industry.

USCGC Storis is the former Aiviq, which, at the time of her acquisition by the coast guard in late 2024, had been operated by Edison Chouest Offshore and was the only US-built commercial vessel that met necessary icebreaking standards.

The vessel was acquired by the coast guard to provide near-term operational presence as a bridging strategy while the service’s new polar security cutters are under construction.