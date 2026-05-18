US Coast Guard's newest polar icebreaker returns to Seattle following 36-day deployment to Bering Sea

The crew of the US Coast Guard’s newest polar icebreaker, USCGC Storis, returned to her temporary Seattle homeport earlier this month after a 36-day deployment to the Bering Sea.
The coast guard said the patrol focused on advancing operational readiness, strengthening interoperability with other military assets and testing new concepts to support prolonged operations in one of the world’s most demanding and austere maritime environments.
"Amid increased global focus on the Arctic, Storis’ deployment demonstrates the enhanced capability and commitment to securing maritime borders and protecting US sovereignty and natural resources to safeguard national interests," the coast guard added.
Acquired and commissioned in 2025, Storis is the first polar icebreaker commissioned by the US Coast Guard in more than two decades.
A primary mission for the cutter and its crew during this deployment was conducting an ice assessment to establish baseline performance in a range of Arctic conditions. The crew evaluated the cutter’s full icebreaking capabilities, with data gathered serving as a benchmark to inform future operations for US and allied vessels navigating high-latitude environments.
The coast guard said the ice assessment and operational exercises are integral to the crew’s preparation for their scheduled summer deployment.