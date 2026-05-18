US Coast Guard's newest polar icebreaker returns to Seattle following 36-day deployment to Bering Sea

The crew of the US Coast Guard’s newest polar icebreaker, USCGC Storis, returned to her temporary Seattle homeport earlier this month after a 36-day deployment to the Bering Sea.

The coast guard said the patrol focused on advancing operational readiness, strengthening interoperability with other military assets and testing new concepts to support prolonged operations in one of the world’s most demanding and austere maritime environments.

"Amid increased global focus on the Arctic, Storis’ deployment demonstrates the enhanced capability and commitment to securing maritime borders and protecting US sovereignty and natural resources to safeguard national interests," the coast guard added.