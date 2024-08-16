US Coast Guard to modify anchor handler for icebreaking duties
The US Coast Guard has confirmed that it will acquire a US-registered ship originally built to serve as an Arctic oil exploration support vessel. Following modification, Aiviq will have an icebreaking capability sufficient to serve as a coast guard medium polar icebreaker.
The coast guard was appropriated US$125 million in fiscal year 2024 to purchase a commercially available icebreaker. Currently, Aiviq is the only US-built commercial vessel meeting necessary icebreaking standards.
The coast guard anticipates the vessel will reach initial operational capability in two years. Upon entering coast guard service, the vessel will be homeported in Juneau, Alaska.
Completed in 2012, Aiviq measures 360 by 80 feet (110 by 24 metres) and is powered by four Caterpillar C280-12 engines that drive two controllable-pitch propellers. The propulsion delivers speeds of 15 knots in open water and five knots in 3.3-foot (one-metre) surface ice.
The AHTS has accommodation for up to 64 personnel including 28 crewmembers.