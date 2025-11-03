US Coast Guard icebreaker Healy returns to Seattle after 129-day Arctic deployment

Healy’s crew also supported two missions involving the deployment and recovery of subsurface oceanographic equipment throughout the US Arctic, East Siberian Sea, and Laptev Sea. This work was performed in conjunction with the Office of Naval Research, the National Science Foundation, and other partner agencies.

The coast guard said the data collected will help build a more cohesive picture of the physical, biological, and chemical properties of the Arctic Ocean, improving maritime domain awareness north of the Arctic Circle.

As part of the Arctic District’s multi-faceted response to a series of devastating storms that struck Western Alaska communities, Healy diverted to the affected region to respond to search and rescue and disaster relief needs.