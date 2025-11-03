US Coast Guard icebreaker Healy returns to Seattle after 129-day Arctic deployment

The US Coast Guard icebreaker USCGC Healy recently returned to her Seattle homeport following a 129-day patrol that concluded her annual Arctic deployment.
Healy steamed over 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometres) this deployment, supporting Operation Arctic West Summer and Operation Frontier Sentinel, protecting US sovereign rights and territory, and promoting national security in the Arctic.
Captain Kristen Serumgard, commanding officer of Healy, said the icebreaker's capabilities enabled operation in the most remote regions, allowing for the conduct of high priority missions for the coast guard.
As a part of Operation Frontier Sentinel, Healy queried and monitored three foreign research vessels operating in ice-covered waters over the US extended continental shelf and US exclusive economic zone, protecting the territorial integrity of the United States’ northernmost border.
Five China-affiliated research vessels operated in the Arctic region over the summer, and Healy was one of several coast guard assets deployed to control, secure, and defend US sovereign interests.
The coast guard works in conjunction with US Northern Command and Alaskan Command to constantly monitor foreign vessels operating in and near US waters.
Healy’s crew also supported two missions involving the deployment and recovery of subsurface oceanographic equipment throughout the US Arctic, East Siberian Sea, and Laptev Sea. This work was performed in conjunction with the Office of Naval Research, the National Science Foundation, and other partner agencies.
The coast guard said the data collected will help build a more cohesive picture of the physical, biological, and chemical properties of the Arctic Ocean, improving maritime domain awareness north of the Arctic Circle.
As part of the Arctic District’s multi-faceted response to a series of devastating storms that struck Western Alaska communities, Healy diverted to the affected region to respond to search and rescue and disaster relief needs.