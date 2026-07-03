US Coast Guard finalises contracts for six medium icebreakers

The US Coast Guard has finalised two contracts for the construction and delivery of six Arctic security cutters (ASCs), a brand-new class of medium polar icebreakers.

The contracts are awarded to Bollinger Shipyards of Lockport, Louisiana for four ASCs, valued at approximately US$2.2 billion, and Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) of Finland for two ASCs, valued at approximately US$1.1 billion.

The first vessel under this contract is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, and all six vessels are scheduled to be delivered by 2031.