VIDEO | US Coast Guard conducts icebreaking operations in New York Harbour and Hudson River

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has commenced icebreaking operations across New York Harbour and the Hudson River in response to deteriorating ice conditions following Winter Storm Fern.

On January 29, the agency reported that significant ice formation has impacted the waterway from the harbour through the Hudson Valley. According to the coast guard, forecasts indicate that ice growth is expected to continue as cold temperatures persist in the region.

“Winter brings freezing temperatures and ice formation on New York waterways, which can adversely impact safe navigation, winter fuel deliveries, and public transportation,” said Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, Commander of Coast Guard Sector New York. He stated that crews are coordinating with partners to maintain the navigability of the waterways.