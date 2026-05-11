US Coast Guard concludes domestic icebreaking operations in Eastern United States and Great Lakes following severe winter season

The US Coast Guard has concluded all domestic icebreaking operations in the US Eastern and Great Lakes waterways following a severe winter season that continued well into spring in some regions.

Operation Taconite, the coast guard’s final ongoing domestic icebreaking operation, has ended as ice throughout the Western Great Lakes has nearly melted and icebreaking in support of commercial navigation is no longer required.

Throughout the 2025-2026 season, coast guard crews and icebreaking assets worked to ensure year-round movement of essential supplies, bolstering US commerce and national security.