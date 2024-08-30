Swedish icebreaker departs on multi-national seabed mapping expedition in North Greenland

During the same expedition, the icebreaker Oden also reached the remote Victoria Fjord in North Greenland, thus becoming the first vessel in the world to do so.

Oden's voyage is part of the GEOEO North of Greenland 2024 Expedition, which is organised by the Swedish Polar Research Secretariat. Data acquired on the expedition will be contributed to The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project.