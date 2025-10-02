Seaspan, Genoa Design ink technical design services agreement for future Canadian icebreaker

Genoa said the capabilities of the Polar Class 2 icebreaker will help sustain a 12-month presence in Canada’s North in support of Canada’s Arctic sovereignty, high-Arctic science (including climate change research), indigenous peoples and other northern communities, and the ability to respond to major maritime emergencies including search and rescue.

The vessel will be able to accommodate up to 100 personnel and operate farther north, in more difficult ice conditions and for longer periods than any icebreaker in Canada to date.

The icebreaker will be the seventh vessel designed and built by Seaspan under the Canadian Government's National Shipbuilding Strategy. It will also be the fifth Polar Class vessel to be built for the Canadian Coast Guard.