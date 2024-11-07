Russian yard launches future nuclear-powered icebreaker

Like earlier sisters Arktika and Sibir, Chukotka belongs to a class of vessels that were originally designed in the 1990s to replace Russia's ageing fleet of icebreakers, nearly all of which were still dependent on 1960s technology.

Design work on the Project 22220 icebreakers progressed to the point that they became the largest vessels of their kind ever built, with each vessel displacing approximately 33,000 tonnes and measuring 173.3 metres long and 34 metres wide.