Russian builder begins development of new icebreakers for port waters

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has commenced development of a new series of icebreakers that will be operated primarily in port waters in the Russian Arctic.

The icebreakers will be designed to be capable of ensuring safe year-round navigation in ports and approach channels lying along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the 5,600-kilometre Arctic shipping corridor that provides the shortest possible passage between Asia and Europe.

Each vessel in the series will have a hull reinforced that has been reinforced to ice7 standards, a diesel-electric propulsion system with four azimuthing thrusters, and an open cargo deck at the stern.