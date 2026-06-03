Keel laid for future Canadian Coast Guard heavy icebreaker

Helsinki Shipyard in Finland has laid the keel of the future CCGS Arpatuuq, the first in a new class of heavy polar icebreakers being built for the Canadian Coast Guard.

The vessel is being constructed for the Canadian Coast Guard under an industrial collaboration between Canadian-controlled facilities in Helsinki, Finland and Lévis, Canada. Construction on the vessel's hull is now underway at Helsinki Shipyard.

The largest proportion of the work on the vessel, and delivery of the ship to the Canadian Coast Guard, will be from Chantier Davie’s home facility in Lévis, which is simultaneously undergoing a CA$840 million (US$600 million) upgrade.