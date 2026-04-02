Full-rate production begins for new Canadian Coast Guard heavy icebreakers

Canadian shipbuilder Chantier Davie recently commenced full-rate production of new heavy icebreakers that will be operated by the Canadian Coast Guard in the Arctic.

The vessels are being constructed for the Canadian Coast Guard under an industrial collaboration between Canadian-controlled facilities in Helsinki, Finland and Lévis, Canada.

Construction on the vessel's hulls will begin at Davie’s Helsinki Shipyard while the largest proportion of the work on the vessel, and delivery of the ship to the coast guard, will be from Davie’s home facility in Lévis, which is simultaneously undergoing a CA$840 million (US$600 million) upgrade.