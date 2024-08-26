China's newest polar icebreaker to feature key improvements over existing ships
A vessel designer with the Marine Design and Research Institute of China has confirmed that construction of the country's newest heavy-duty research icebreaker will begin in the near future following the ongoing final stages of research and development.
Senior icebreaker designer Wu Gang told local news outlet China Daily that the government has allocated considerable resources for the R&D work.
Once it enters service, the new icebreaker will be capable of conducting extended-duration missions in the Arctic and Antarctica and will allow scientists to access areas in the polar regions and stay in those areas for as long as necessary.
Wu added that, compared with existing models, the new icebreaker will be more durable and more capable of operating under extremely low temperatures. The reinforced hull will enable the vessel will break through surface ice up to two metres thick.
Space will also be available for intelligent systems and engines that operate on environment-friendly fuels. The engines and other major onboard components will be manufactured locally.