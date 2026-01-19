Gulf Marine officially names first purpose-built supply barge

Gulf Marine officially named the Reliable I in Singapore on January 15, 2026. The 56-metre vessel serves as the first purpose-built lubricant supply barge owned by the company.

According to Gulf Marine, the vessel was constructed from the keel up to meet specific requirements for delivery speed and operational reliability. The barge has a total capacity of 1,058 KL.

Technical specifications of the vessel include a Mitsubishi high-speed main engine equipped with a selective catalytic reduction system, compliant with IMO Tier III standards. The Reliable I also features advanced loading systems and technology designed for real-time inventory management.