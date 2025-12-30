God rest ye merry, gentlemen (and ladies): celebrating competent people in the maritime industry

British comedian John Cleese recently posted on social media in response to his American friends asking him about President Trump’s observation that the British "like him".
“I regret this is quite unfounded,” wrote Mr Cleese. “The fact is that the British loathe Donald Trump. This is because he is the polar opposite of a ‘gentleman’, who has the qualities the British admire. A fine example is Gareth Southgate.
“To the British, a ‘gentleman’ is a man who is modest, well-mannered, self-deprecating, quietly intelligent, considerate of other people’s feelings, and well-informed. He is not vulgar, inflated, vain, boastful, noisily ignorant, sleazy and common as muck. I hope this clears up any confusion.”
Wonderful stuff, and I particularly liked his choice of Sir Gareth Southgate as a fine example of a gentleman. My only disagreement would be in limiting the admiration of a gentleman to the British, because it seems to me the appreciation of gentlemanly qualities is almost universal, and gentlemen crop up everywhere.
Our industry is full of quietly competent people who do remarkable things with modesty, intelligence and self-deprecating humour, and they can be found in every country with a shoreline. Indeed, at Baird Maritime, we need look no further than the corridor of power, where Neil and Rose Baird exemplify the finer qualities of gentlefolk.
I will not bore you with a list of gentleladies and gentlemen, because you will all have your own lists that will be every bit as good as mine. I just wanted to make the point that we are lucky to work in an industry where there are so many good people.
At this festive time of the year I hope you, and they, had a wonderful Christmas. May 2026 be better and more gentle for you all. My very best wishes for a safe and successful New Year!