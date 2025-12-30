God rest ye merry, gentlemen (and ladies): celebrating competent people in the maritime industry

British comedian John Cleese recently posted on social media in response to his American friends asking him about President Trump’s observation that the British "like him".

“I regret this is quite unfounded,” wrote Mr Cleese. “The fact is that the British loathe Donald Trump. This is because he is the polar opposite of a ‘gentleman’, who has the qualities the British admire. A fine example is Gareth Southgate.

“To the British, a ‘gentleman’ is a man who is modest, well-mannered, self-deprecating, quietly intelligent, considerate of other people’s feelings, and well-informed. He is not vulgar, inflated, vain, boastful, noisily ignorant, sleazy and common as muck. I hope this clears up any confusion.”