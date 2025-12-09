COLUMN | Naval architecture: Art, science or salesmanship? [Aft Lines]

Any aspiring naval architect at university would no doubt be presented with a library list of reading matter to supplement their studies: from structures, to hydrodynamics to fluids, to materials, etc, etc.

It is also highly likely that one of the best books on all things naval architecture, that any diligent student would have read, is Basic Ship Theory by Rawson and Tupper.

The following question is posed in the introduction: is naval architecture art or science? In the opening chapter the very point is made that, "art had proved to be inadequate to halt the disasters at sea or guarantee a client of their money’s worth and that science produces the correct basis for comparison of ships but the exact value of the criteria [that] determine their performances must…continue to be dictated by previous successful practice".

The most interesting point made in the same paragraph is this: "Where the scientific tool is less precise than one could wish, it must be heavily overlaid with craft; where a precise tool is developed, the craft must be discarded."

Allow me to quote an axiom that any naval architect is familiar with: "Well, it depends!"