XOcean secures survey contracts for six Dutch offshore wind farms

Ocean data acquisition company XOcean has been awarded a series of five-year contracts to provide bathymetric survey services for six offshore wind farms in the Dutch North Sea. The agreements were coordinated by Eneco on behalf of the participating projects.

The six wind farms covered by the contracts are Blauwwind’s Borssele III & IV, Two Towers’ Borssele V, Eneco Luchterduinen, CrossWind’s Hollandse Kust Noord, Ecowende’s Hollandse Kust West VI, and Prinses Amaliawindpark. Together, these facilities comprise 303 turbines.