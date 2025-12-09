XOcean secures survey contracts for six Dutch offshore wind farms

Ocean data acquisition company XOcean has been awarded a series of five-year contracts to provide bathymetric survey services for six offshore wind farms in the Dutch North Sea. The agreements were coordinated by Eneco on behalf of the participating projects.
The six wind farms covered by the contracts are Blauwwind’s Borssele III & IV, Two Towers’ Borssele V, Eneco Luchterduinen, CrossWind’s Hollandse Kust Noord, Ecowende’s Hollandse Kust West VI, and Prinses Amaliawindpark. Together, these facilities comprise 303 turbines.
Under the terms of the deal, XOcean said it will utilise its fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) to acquire high-resolution data. This data will be used to assess the condition of monopile foundations, inter-array cables, and export cable assets, supporting ongoing maintenance programmes to maximise asset uptime.
James Ives, CEO of XOcean, stated, “We are delighted to be supporting the Dutch offshore wind sector through this long-term partnership coordinated by Eneco. By deploying our…USV technology, we look forward to delivering high-quality subsea data.”