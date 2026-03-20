VESSEL REVIEW | Sardine – Russian-built compact USV for surveys in harsh environments

Highly stable platform that can withstand offshore conditions

The 6.4- by 1.3-metre (21- by 4.3-foot), 1,200kg USV boasts a wave-piercing hull that can generate only minimal pitch and roll while a draught of only 1.3 metres will permit navigation in otherwise restrictive nearshore waters. The wave-piercing ability allows the craft maintain a more stable attitude, thus minimising the risks of errors while it is gathering data even in wave heights of two to three metres (seven to 10 feet).

In its standard configuration, the craft is fitted with a 200-litre (44-gallon) fuel tank to deliver a range of 200 nautical miles or a maximum operating endurance of 30 hours.

Additional fuel tank capacity can be incorporated to further extend endurance depending on mission requirements.