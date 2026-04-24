VESSEL REVIEW | Saga – Compact USV to conduct surveys in Norway’s inland waters

UK unmanned systems specialist HydroSurv Unmanned Survey has sold one of its unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) to civil engineering and construction company Skanska Norway.

Named Saga, the USV will be operated by Skanska Norway's in-house survey and inspection unit on inland hydrographic survey operations.

The craft features a fully welded aluminium catamaran hull with a length of 2.5 metres (8.2 feet), a lightship displacement of 210 kg, and payload capacity of 50 kg.