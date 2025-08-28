VESSEL REVIEW | Nigerian survey company acquires hybrid long-endurance USV

Compass Survey, a hydrographic survey company operating out of Port Harcourt in Nigeria, has taken delivery of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) from Hong Kong-based maritime robotics specialist OceanAlpha.

Engineered to streamline workflow integration, the 8.4-metre (28-foot) aluminium catamaran USV supports standard survey instruments including a multibeam echosounder, a towed side-scan sonar, a towed magnetometer, a sub-bottom profiler, and USBL positioning systems.

The onboard wet-end payload lifters and towing system will permit quick configuration changes between hydrographic mapping, pipeline inspections, and scientific research missions.

“Its core advantages are reflected in mature key technologies, including the power system, high-redundancy design, and a comprehensive suite of deck machinery — all of which have been validated through multiple collaborative projects and successfully passed acceptance testing,” OceanAlpha told Baird Maritime.

"Launched in 2025 as OceanAlpha's flagship marine survey USV, this platform reflects the company's latest advances in design and operational capability. OceanAlpha has strong confidence in the craft's potential to advance the marine USV sector, driven by its versatile performance and proven engineering."

The hybrid propulsion system will enable the craft to sail up to 1,500 kilometres (930 miles), or stay out at sea for up to eight days at four knots, significantly reducing the need for frequent vessel retrieval during large-scale surveys.

Enhanced stability from four redundant electric outboard motors and two 20kW diesel generators will enable deployment under a range of conditions in coastal waters as well as open-ocean environments.

The vessel features exceptional control and flexibility under various operating conditions, with capabilities such as differential steering, on-the-spot turning, and reverse thrust.

OceanAlpha has also independently developed key components such as a ruggedised main controller, an energy management module, and a propulsion control system. The company said technologies have been deployed in over 300 unmanned platforms across fields including environmental monitoring, marine surveying, and security protection, ensuring reliable and stable operation.