VESSEL REVIEW | National Energy Sea Test No 1 – Unmanned cable detection mothership for use at Chinese offshore wind farms

Chinese energy company the China Longyuan Power Group recently placed a new unmanned boat into service.

National Energy Sea Test No 1 (国能海测1号; Guoneng Haisi No 1) was developed as an unmanned exploration vessel to support wind farm operations in Chinese offshore waters.

Specifically, the vessel will primarily be used by Longyuan Power to deploy remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to assess the status of subsea cables and to detect corrosion and damage of offshore booster stations and wind turbine jackets, thus making it a mothership for smaller unmanned craft.