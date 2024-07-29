VESSEL REVIEW | DTV1 – Compact maritime training USV delivered to UK college group

A new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) was recently handed over to the South Hampshire College Group (SHCG), a merged college group consisting of three further education colleges from Southampton, Eastleigh, and Fareham in the UK.

Classed as a digital training vessel (DTV) and given the official designation DTV1, the USV was built by a partnership formed by local firms HydroSurv Unmanned Survey, Robosys Automation, and SeaRegs Training.