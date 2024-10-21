VESSEL REVIEW | Compact, modular USV for offshore and coastal surveys
UK survey company Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS) recently unveiled and commissioned its latest unmanned surface vessel (USV) featuring an advanced maritime autonomy suite.
The USV is the latest example in an existing series designed for offshore beyond line of sight (BLoS) operations. It is also capable of generating low emissions thanks to its advanced hybrid battery propulsion system, thus making it suitable for operation even in sensitive marine environments.
USS developed the 3.5- by 1.3-metre (11- by 4.3-foot), 250kg USV in response to market demand for surveying to be made simpler, safer, and more economical. The USV is therefore simple to operate, versatile, and durable enough to withstand operating in offshore as well as coastal waters.
Can be expandable to accommodate additional kit
The FRP hull has a reverse bow design for reduced wave resistance and fins for ensuring improved stability. The modular assembly of the hull means it can be fitted with additional sections with different payloads, though the increase in the USV’s length will be no more than 1.5 metres (4.9 feet), allowing it to remain compact enough to be deployed directly into the beach via trailer and to operate safely in restrictive waters.
The craft was developed as a sensor-agnostic platform to permit the integration of a broad selection of instruments for specific data-gathering missions. Various payload options can be accommodated depending on user requirements such as laser scanners, sound velocity profilers, and towed sensor arrays.
In its standard configuration with a length of 3.5 metres, the USV is optimised for multi-beam echosounder operations for up to 12 hours, even when conducting hydrographic activities at typical survey speeds of five to six knots. When fitted with additional modules containing fuel tanks, the USV can stay out at sea for up to eight days.
The vessel can be used in conjunction with other craft such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). The USV itself can operate as a lone survey vessel or together with a mothership to increase survey efficiency.
Capable of autonomous and remote operation
AI-enabled survey technology developed by Robosys Automation provides the USV with remote control and autonomous navigation capability. The craft is therefore capable of functions that include autonomous collision avoidance and obstacle avoidance, while the risk of grounding will be significantly minimised with the aid of an anti-grounding system enabled by integration of charts following the International Hydrographic Organisation’s ENC S-57 format.
Specifically designed for the marine survey sector, the survey system also boasts a software autopilot with widget control, heading and track control, and route and waypoint planning and following, with approach, harbour and tidal modes, allowing safe operation under various marine environment conditions. The integration also sees over 200 PLC channels integrated into the single, integrated AI user interface.
Autonomous navigation will be the standard procedure in deploying the USV over great distances from the operator’s location. When the operator is in close proximity, the USV will be controlled remotely.
The operator can also have direct control over the vessel via the installed survey software, allowing the craft to manoeuvre accordingly depending on inputs made through the software. The survey operation can be run through a remote terminal access via long-range wifi or 4G connectivity.
As with other craft in the USS fleet, the new USV is available for rent.