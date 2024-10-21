VESSEL REVIEW | Compact, modular USV for offshore and coastal surveys

The USV is the latest example in an existing series designed for offshore beyond line of sight (BLoS) operations. It is also capable of generating low emissions thanks to its advanced hybrid battery propulsion system, thus making it suitable for operation even in sensitive marine environments.

USS developed the 3.5- by 1.3-metre (11- by 4.3-foot), 250kg USV in response to market demand for surveying to be made simpler, safer, and more economical. The USV is therefore simple to operate, versatile, and durable enough to withstand operating in offshore as well as coastal waters.