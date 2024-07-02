Unmanned Craft News Roundup | July 2 – Transoceanic USV, new research craft for Belgium and more

A robotic craft has been handed over to a Belgian research institute as unmanned vessels built in the US and France complete sea trials. A Swiss-Latvian collaboration unveils a new armed USV. Finally, an order has been placed for a USV that will support offshore construction activities.
The Flanders Marine Institute of Belgium has taken delivery of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) from Norway's Maritime Robotics. The craft, which has been named Gobelijn, is a multi-purpose platform capable of long-endurance missions.
New Jersey-based Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has been awarded a contract for the immediate delivery of one of of its unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) to an undisclosed offshore construction company. The award also includes providing a spare vehicle system that can be assembled on-site.
A new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) developed by French maritime robotics company Exail recently completed an initial round of sea trials. The craft is designed for long-duration operations of up to 30 days. Exail said it benefits from an autonomy of 3,500 nautical miles and can deploy multiple payloads and subsea assets.
Switzerland-based TecPro Technologies and Latvian engineering company VIC TEC are developing a new series of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) for naval use. Weapons options will include mines and torpedoes, while an electro-optical sensor will enable target detection and tracking.
The 10-metre USV will be able to operate in conditions up to Beaufort Force nine. The craft will have a maximum speed of nine knots, a range of 2,000 nautical miles, and features that will help reduce its radar cross-section. Power will be provided by a diesel propulsion system, while up to four tonnes of various payloads can be housed in the hull.
L3Harris Technologies and maritime startup Seasats have successfully tested the advanced capabilities of an autonomous surface vessel (ASV) in the Pacific Ocean. The compact ASV was tested off the coast of Hawaii after it completed a 2,500-mile (4,000-kilometre) journey from San Diego, California.
L3Harris said the 10-week voyage also proved the ASV’s seaworthiness while continuously operating in challenging conditions. The trials meanwhile validated the craft's low-observable features, making it ideal for military operations in contested environments.