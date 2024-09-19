Unmanned Survey Solutions' newest USV
Unmanned Survey Solutions' newest USVRobosys Automation/Paul Terry
Unmanned Survey

UK survey specialist unveils new hybrid USV

Published on

UK survey company Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS) recently unveiled and commissioned its latest unmanned surface vessel (USV) featuring an advanced maritime autonomy suite.

The USV is the latest example in an existing series designed for offshore beyond line of sight (BLoS) operations. It is also capable of generating low emissions thanks to its advanced hybrid battery systems.

The hull has a reverse bow design and stabilising fins for enhanced performance. The hull can be fitted with additional sections with different payloads, through the increase in the USV’s length will be no more than 1.5 metres.

The 3.5-metre-long USS USV can operate for up to 12 hours, even when conducting hydrographic activities at typical survey speeds. The vessel can be used in conjunction with other craft such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Various payload options can be accommodated depending on user requirements.

The USV itself can operate as a lone survey vessel or together with a mothership to increase survey efficiency.

Europe
United Kingdom
WBW newbuild
Unmanned Survey Solutions
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com