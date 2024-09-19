UK survey specialist unveils new hybrid USV
UK survey company Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS) recently unveiled and commissioned its latest unmanned surface vessel (USV) featuring an advanced maritime autonomy suite.
The USV is the latest example in an existing series designed for offshore beyond line of sight (BLoS) operations. It is also capable of generating low emissions thanks to its advanced hybrid battery systems.
The hull has a reverse bow design and stabilising fins for enhanced performance. The hull can be fitted with additional sections with different payloads, through the increase in the USV’s length will be no more than 1.5 metres.
The 3.5-metre-long USS USV can operate for up to 12 hours, even when conducting hydrographic activities at typical survey speeds. The vessel can be used in conjunction with other craft such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Various payload options can be accommodated depending on user requirements.
The USV itself can operate as a lone survey vessel or together with a mothership to increase survey efficiency.