UK partners form new unmanned vessel operating company

The newly formed Beam will operate unmanned vessels in supporting the data collection activities of operators of offshore wind farms. In line with this, the company has also acquired new vessels: a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and two autonomous surface vehicle (ASVs).

The ASVs are designed to execute a wide range of tasks autonomously, with large aft decks enabling them to carry high payloads. Fitted with intelligent stabilisers, these vessels minimise unwanted movement, thus optimising data collection even in challenging conditions.