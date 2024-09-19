UK partners form new unmanned vessel operating company
UK-based robotics and survey specialist Rovco and technology company Vaarst have merged to form a new company dedicated to site characterisation and support for offshore construction and decommissioning activities.
The newly formed Beam will operate unmanned vessels in supporting the data collection activities of operators of offshore wind farms. In line with this, the company has also acquired new vessels: a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and two autonomous surface vehicle (ASVs).
The ASVs are designed to execute a wide range of tasks autonomously, with large aft decks enabling them to carry high payloads. Fitted with intelligent stabilisers, these vessels minimise unwanted movement, thus optimising data collection even in challenging conditions.
The ROV is a high-performance electric vehicle that boasts improvements over conventional work-class ROVs in terms of agility and energy efficiency. Lighter and more adaptable, it is particularly suited for high-current, shallow-water operations, offering Beam the ability to operate in difficult conditions while reducing project costs and environmental impact.
Beam is also set to hire over 150 technology specialists across its UK offices in Bristol, Aberdeen, and Edinburgh over the next year. Globally, the company will recruit 50 new employees to support international projects, including positions in the US and Asia.