UK Hydrographic Office launches project to enable autonomous craft to read navigation data

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) and marine autonomy software company Marine AI have launched a new research programme to enable autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) to read, interpret, and act upon official navigational information once only usable by human mariners.

The eight-month project will see Marine AI fine-tune its baseline large language model (LLM) to process admiralty sailing directions (SDs) information and radio navigation warnings (RNWs), currently written in natural language for human interpretation, and feed this structured information into the software suite for autonomous control.