UK builder unveils new series of hybrid-electric unmanned vessels

UK maritime technology company ACUA Ocean has unveiled a new series of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs). The series will be known as the Pioneer-class, the first example of which is being built at Aluminium Marine Consultants on the Isle of Wight and will be named USV Pioneer.

Future vessels in the class will be named after leading pioneers in the fields of exploration, science, and technology. Each craft will feature a hybrid-electric propulsion system and will be built ready to receive either a gaseous hydrogen or a low-emission diesel powertrain dependent on end-user specifications or mission parameters.