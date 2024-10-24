Turkish defence firm unveils new shallow water-capable UUV

STM said the UUV is equipped to meet both military and civilian needs, boasting a modular and flexible design, a high autonomy level and unique software. These will allow it to undertake a broad range of missions such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), search and rescue (SAR), and pipeline and geophysical surveys.

STM added that work on the prototype UUV will soon enter the tank testing and sea trials phase, and that photographs of the actual craft will be available by then.