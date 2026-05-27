Saildrone USV fleet to intercept hurricanes with NOAA this summer

Saildrone is deploying 10 of its uncrewed surface vessels this summer to gather real-time oceanographic and meteorological data from inside tropical cyclones.
The project, representing the fifth consecutive hurricane mission for the company, is conducted in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
These autonomous vehicles will be positioned in the western tropical Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico) from August to November.
As storms develop, operators will navigate the vessels into extreme conditions to help scientists study how exchanges of heat and moisture between the ocean and atmosphere influence storm intensity.
To improve prediction models, NOAA Oceanographer Greg Foltz stated, “Each storm we observe gives us more data to evaluate and improve prediction models, which is critical for increasing forecast confidence, extending warning lead times, and strengthening the nation’s preparedness for high-impact weather events.”
Saildrone said this deployment follows four years of previous missions during which its vessels intercepted 21 named storms on 46 occasions.
The seven-metre USVs that are to be utilised on this mission have a shortened wing designed to survive winds over 110 mph (177 km/h) and waves exceeding 50 feet (15 metres).