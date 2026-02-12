Reach Subsea reports weaker Q4 results on low vessel utilisation

Reach Subsea reported a decline in revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue for the period totaled NOK606 million ($57 million), which fell from NOK685 million during the same quarter in 2024.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBITDA) reached a loss of NOK60 million compared to a profit of NOK80 million in the prior year. For the full year, the company recorded revenue of NOK2.677 billion and earnings of NOK149 million.

The company attributed the weak performance during the second half of the year to low vessel utilisation and reduced project margins. Adverse currency movements and increased depreciation also influenced the financial results of the business.