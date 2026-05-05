Reach Subsea reports weak first quarter results on low utilisation

Reach Subsea reported a revenue decrease to NOK551.4 million ($51.28 million) for the first quarter of 2026. This result compared to NOK699 million generated during the first three months of the previous year.

The company recorded an operating loss of NOK192.1 million, which was attributed to low asset utilisation and increased depreciation.

These losses were further impacted by specific unfavourable operational events that occurred during the period.