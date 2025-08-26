Reach Subsea earnings fall in Q2 despite record first half

Norwegian subsea services provider Reach Subsea has reported a mixed performance for the first half of 2025, with a record-breaking first six months undermined by a weaker second quarter. The company posted a notable year-on-year decline in its second-quarter operating profit, a result it attributes to lower-than-expected asset utilisation amid a cautious market.

For the three months ending June 30, the company generated revenues of NOK684 million ($65 million), an increase from NOK623 million in the second quarter of 2024. However, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to NOK91 million from NOK121 million in the prior-year period. The performance for the full first half of the year was stronger, with revenues reaching an all-time high of NOK1.38 billion and EBIT also hitting a record NOK159 million, a result the company said was, "primarily explained by the strong first quarter."