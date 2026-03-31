Reach Subsea awarded two contracts for uncrewed vessel operations in Norway

Reach Subsea has secured two new call-offs under its frame agreement with Equinor for services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Operations will be conducted via the uncrewed surface vessel Reach Remote 1, the company confirmed on March 30.

Monitoring of the gas reservoir at the Troll field is the focus of the first project, which includes options for further survey scopes. This campaign will deploy the company's proprietary technology, which it highlighted is used across major Norwegian gas fields.

A second agreement covers a detailed inspection of subsea assets across multiple offshore locations. This scope involves a remotely operated vehicle and purpose-built tooling, according to Reach Subsea.