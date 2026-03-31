Reach Subsea awarded two contracts for uncrewed vessel operations in Norway

Reach Subsea has secured two new call-offs under its frame agreement with Equinor for services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Operations will be conducted via the uncrewed surface vessel Reach Remote 1, the company confirmed on March 30.
Monitoring of the gas reservoir at the Troll field is the focus of the first project, which includes options for further survey scopes. This campaign will deploy the company's proprietary technology, which it highlighted is used across major Norwegian gas fields.
A second agreement covers a detailed inspection of subsea assets across multiple offshore locations. This scope involves a remotely operated vehicle and purpose-built tooling, according to Reach Subsea.
Including these latest awards, Equinor has now assigned a total of three contracts to be performed by the vessel. The company stated that the work is expected to occupy most of the vessel spread’s capacity during the second and third quarters of 2026.
Planning and preparation for both campaigns will commence immediately. Reach Subsea reported that the majority of offshore operations are scheduled for execution during the second and third quarters of 2026.
Chief Executive Officer Jostein Alendal stated that the integration of the vessel with specialised technology, "demonstrates how uncrewed solutions can deliver high-quality data and services while reducing operational complexity."
Reach Subsea remarked that it has recently completed a series of offshore operations using the vessel, including deployments within offshore safety zones.