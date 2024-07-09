Polish survey specialist acquires new USV

Polish marine data company Blue Armada Robotics has entered into a partnership with UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) manufacturer HydroSurv. As part of this collaboration, Blue Armada has acquired its first USV from HydroSurv, which will be used to serve clients in the uncrewed marine data collection market in the Baltic Sea.

The USV boasts a six-metre length and multi-day endurance with a battery hybrid powertrain. Its payload allows for a diverse range of onboard equipment, including inspection-class ROV systems. Blue Armada has named the USV Arctos 1 after the Latin for "bear."