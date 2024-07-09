Polish survey specialist acquires new USV

Polish marine data company Blue Armada Robotics has entered into a partnership with UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) manufacturer HydroSurv. As part of this collaboration, Blue Armada has acquired its first USV from HydroSurv, which will be used to serve clients in the uncrewed marine data collection market in the Baltic Sea.
The USV boasts a six-metre length and multi-day endurance with a battery hybrid powertrain. Its payload allows for a diverse range of onboard equipment, including inspection-class ROV systems. Blue Armada has named the USV Arctos 1 after the Latin for "bear."
Blue Armada intends to acquire several more USVs from HydroSurv in the next year. These craft will initially be used for remote inspection of offshore wind farms in Poland. Future duties will also include pre- and post-construction surveys.
Arctos 1 will enable real-time data transmission, including from multi-beam sonars and close-to-object imagery, directly to asset-owning clients and suppliers both domestically and internationally. Delivery of the USV is scheduled for July 2024, with demonstrations in the Baltic planned for later this year.