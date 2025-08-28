Oceaneering wins $180m in subsea robotics contracts with Petrobras

Oceaneering International has announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Marine Production Systems do Brasil, was awarded multiple subsea robotics contracts by Petrobras during the second quarter of 2025. The anticipated aggregate revenue from the contracts is approximately $180 million.

Oceaneering will provide work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, specialised tooling packages, and survey services on board multiple anchor handling and ROV support vessels working on Petrobras projects offshore Brazil. The scopes of work include ROV support for inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning activities, as well as services related to positioning, FPSO hook-ups, mooring inspections, and pile installations.