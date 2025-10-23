Oceaneering reports increase in net income for Q3 2025

Oceaneering International reported a net income of $71.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, a significant increase from the $29.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2024.

Revenue for the quarter rose nine per cent year-on-year to $743 million, while operating income increased 21 per cent to $86.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 13 per cent to $111 million compared to the third quarter of 2024.