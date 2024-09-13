Norwegian unmanned vehicle manufacturer secures US$12 million capital for international expansion

Maritime Robotics said the additional capital will support its plans for expansion, especially into global markets. Currently, the company's focus is on Europe and its customers consist of operators in a diverse range of sectors that encompasses marine research, marine civil construction, fisheries monitoring, and defence and security.

The company said that the expansion will be done in response to the rapid growth of the worldwide market for autonomous and unmanned vessels, particularly those that will be utilised in various applications such as marine data acquisition, seabed mapping, maritime security, offshore energy, and transportation and logistics.