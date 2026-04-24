Nauticus Robotics awarded archaeological investigation project off US East Coast

Houston, Texas-based Nauticus Robotics has been awarded a new offshore project to support an archaeological investigation along the East Coast of the United States.
The scope of work will include conducting a detailed subsea archaeological survey in support of a client operating in the offshore wind sector.
The investigation will utilise Nauticus Robotics' advanced autonomous systems and data collection capabilities to identify and document potential cultural and historical resources on the seafloor.
The company's remotely operated vehicles (ROV) will perform the offshore operations. The team will deploy a range of equipment including various sizes of dredges, advanced sonar systems, and photogrammetry camera systems to carefully document and analyse the site.
Mobilisation for the project is currently scheduled for early May, while operations are expected to commence shortly thereafter.
"This award reflects the growing demand for high-quality, technology-driven survey solutions in support of offshore development," said Steve Walsh, Vice President of Sales for Nauticus Robotics.