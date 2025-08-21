Kraken Robotics revenue grows but swings to Q2 2025 loss

Kraken Robotics has reported a mixed set of results for the second quarter of 2025, with a 16 per cent rise in revenue overshadowed by a swing to a net loss. The Canadian subsea technology company’s performance was driven by strong growth in its battery and services divisions, but profitability was hit by increased administrative costs as it invests in future growth.

For the three months ending June 30, consolidated revenue increased to CA$26.4 million ($19.3 million), up from CA$22.8 million in the same period last year.

The company attributed the growth to its subsea battery business, which had its best quarter to date, and a 180 per cent surge in service revenue, boosted by the acquisition of 3D at Depth. However, this was partially offset by a decline in sonar-related revenue as a major project with the Canadian Navy nears completion.