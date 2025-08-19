Kongsberg Discovery acquires subsea technologies from bankrupt Argeo
Kongsberg Discovery has reached an agreement with the bankruptcy estate of Argeo to purchase three of the former company's core technologies. The deal also includes the transfer of highly skilled personnel who will be integrated into Kongsberg Discovery.
The acquisition covers two technologies that will expand Kongsberg's sensor portfolio with active and passive electromagnetic sensing capabilities. A third technology, a software solution for data visualisation, will be integrated into Kongsberg's existing analytics platform.
Martin Wien Fjell, President of Kongsberg Discovery, described the acquired technology as highly strategic, stating that the new electromagnetic sensing capabilities will strengthen the company's ability to detect and interpret complex underwater environments.
Audun Berg, Executive Vice President of Ocean Technologies at Kongsberg Discovery, added that the company will now continue to develop and integrate the new technology and expertise. He said this will allow for the development of new products and solutions, which will soon be available to its autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) customers. The company also plans to expand the offerings to other platforms, including remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), drones, and towed vehicles.