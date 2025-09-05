French oceanographic service takes delivery of new USV

The French National Hydrography and Oceanography Service (Service national d’hydrographie et d’océanographie; SHOM) has taken delivery of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) from French maritime robotics specialist Exail.

The eight-metre craft has been named Marlin. It belongs to a series of USVs originally developed by French technology company Ixblue prior to its merger with the ECA Group in 2022 to form Exail.