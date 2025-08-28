"First" in class: Saildrone USV receives full classification from ABS

Maritime autonomy company Saildrone has announced that its new class of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) has received full classification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

According to the announcement, while other unmanned platforms have received interim approvals, Saildrone’s USV is the first to receive full classification status from any classification society. The classification notation assigned is A1, DV Naval Craft, AUTONOMOUS (NAV, MNV, PRP, AUX, RO3), which follows the ABS rules for naval vessels.