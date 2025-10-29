Fincantieri subsidiary partners with NextGeo for USV development

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary IDS, and Next Geosolutions Europe have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic collaboration for the development of unmanned surface vehicles (USV) and related technologies. The focus will be on civil applications within the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

The collaboration aims to define requirements and specifications for new USV platforms optimised for open-sea operations, including environmental monitoring, inspection, and offshore infrastructure integrity control.