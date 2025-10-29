Fincantieri subsidiary partners with NextGeo for USV development

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary IDS, and Next Geosolutions Europe have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic collaboration for the development of unmanned surface vehicles (USV) and related technologies. The focus will be on civil applications within the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.
The collaboration aims to define requirements and specifications for new USV platforms optimised for open-sea operations, including environmental monitoring, inspection, and offshore infrastructure integrity control.
A specific focus will be the evolution of the SAND (surface advanced naval drone) project, developed by IDS, and the creation of a new USV model tailored to the operational needs of major offshore market players.
The vehicles will initially be employed by Next Geosolutions before being introduced to the international market.
The companies will also explore developing a new USV designed specifically for Next Geosolutions’ operational needs, potentially including custom functionalities and payloads for offshore survey activities.
Fincantieri said the agreement allows it to enter the marine survey sector, closely linked to subsea energy and telecommunications infrastructure development.